Cebu Pacific accepts brand new A321neo

On 21 March Cebu Pacific welcomed the delivery of its third aircraft this year, a brand new A321neo, demonstrating the airline’s dedication to advancing sustainability and bolstering its operational resiliency in the face of growing air travel demand.

The aircraft was CEB’s 14th Airbus A321neo. Registered as RP-C4142, the airline’s newest A321neo aircraft arrived in Manila from Hamburg, Germany after a technical stopover at Muscat, Oman. It landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, its journey powered by sustainable aviation fuel.

Minimizing carbon footprint

Said CEB chief strategy officer Alex Reyes, “We take pride in adding more SAF-powered aircraft to our growing fleet. This aircraft delivery represents the strides we are taking towards minimizing our carbon footprint and promoting sustainability in the aviation sector.”

Like traditional jet fuels, SAF is a drop-in fuel with comparable properties. It does not affect performance in any way and doesn’t need any modifications to the engines or aircraft. Using SAF reduces carbon emissions from fuels by up to 80 percent throughout the course of airplane’s lives.

With its diversified commercial fleet mix of eight Airbus 330s, 36 Airbus 320s, 20 Airbus 321s, and 14 ATR turboprop aircraft, CEB currently has one of the youngest fleets in the world, with the widest network coverage in the Philippines.

Entirely Neo by 2088

By 2028, the airline wants to have a fleet that is entirely Neo. The newest aircraft, Airbus NEO, use 15 percent less fuel per trip than their predecessors. As fuel consumption declines, there is a commensurate decrease in aircraft carbon emissions.

CEB currently flies to 35 domestic and 24 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia and the Middle East.