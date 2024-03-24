Cavite entrepreneurs receive GoNegosyo mentoring

Roughly a thousand micro and small entrepreneurs from Cavite and its neighboring towns in the southern part of the National Capital Region took the opportunity to be mentored by seasoned businessmen at the SM City Dasmariñas during the Go Negosyo’s 3M on Wheels free entrepreneurship mentoring event on Saturday.

Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion and Department of Trade and Industry Undersecretary Cris Roque were present to welcome the MSMEs.

Joining them were Gloria Silva of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry — Bacoor, as well as members of the PCCI and veteran entrepreneurship mentors who volunteered their weekend to help the hopeful entrepreneurs via one-on-one business mentoring.

Short talk

As part of its push to promote the use of digital technology and social media among MSMEs, the program also featured a short talk by Glutalipo and Beauty Vault CEO, and content creator Leo Ortiz.

Some of the lucky attendees went home with cash prizes to help them get started on their businesses.

Early birds also received free copies of Go Negosyo’s compact and easy-to-understand guidebook, “Eight Success Tips for Small Businesses.”

3M on Wheels

3M on Wheels is a program of the Philippine Center for Entrepreneurship (Go Negosyo). In addition to free one-on-one coaching for active and aspiring entrepreneurs, financing and market solutions were also made available to them at the event.

3M On Wheels promotes the three Ms for successful entrepreneurship, namely Mentorship, Money and Market.

All three form the foundation of Go Negosyo’s mission to promote entrepreneurship among Filipinos. The event was inspired by the growing number of Filipinos turning to entrepreneurship and fills the learning gap in the entrepreneurial journey of active and aspiring entrepreneurs.