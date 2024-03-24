Bong Go promptly assists fire victims in Midsayap

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go helped the families impacted by a recent fire in Barangay Central Glad, Midsayap, North Cotabato, by delivering immediate aid to the victims on Wednesday, 20 March.

The Malasakit Team of Go, in partnership with Councilor Justine "Clai-Clai" Marquez-Ostique and Central Glad Barangay Captain Vernon Papelera, among others, conducted the relief activity at the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO) where they distributed financial assistance, shirts, balls for basketball and volleyball, vitamins, masks, water containers, bags, and snacks to five affected households.

In observance of Fire Prevention Month, Go emphasized that the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) is engaged in a modernization effort to enhance its ability to respond effectively to fire emergencies and disaster scenarios.

Mandated by Republic Act No. 11589, which Go primarily authored and co-sponsored, the bureau is tasked with executing a ten-year modernization program.

This holistic program encompasses the acquisition of cutting-edge firefighting equipment, the augmentation of personnel, and the provision of specialized training for firefighters, among other improvements.

“Sa mga nasunugan, huwag ho kayong mag-alala. Sabi ko nga sa inyo noon, ang gamit ay nabibili. Ang pera ay kikitain, subalit ‘yung perang kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever,” said Go in a video message.

“Pangalagaan at ingatan po natin ang buhay at kalusugan ng bawat isa. Ang importante po magtulungan tayo, sino pa ba ang magtutulungan kung ‘di tayo lang po kapwa natin Pilipino. Kaya po nandirito kami ngayon para tulungan kayong lahat mga kababayan ko,” he added.

Additionally, staff from the National Housing Authority assessed the needs of the fire victims for further housing assistance.

As Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go supported several road improvements in the town and two multipurpose buildings.

He also supported the acquisition of an ambulance unit.

Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography offered to help those needing medical care and encouraged them to get medical assistance from the Malasakit Center at the Cotabato Provincial Hospital in Kidapawan City.

As Go aspires to provide Filipinos better access to medical programs, he principally authored and sponsored the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which was signed by former president Rodrigo Duterte in 2019.

To date, there are 161 Malasakit Centers that have assisted more than ten million Filipinos nationwide.

Go also shared that he has been advocating for the establishment of Super Health Centers nationwide, including eight in the province. “Makatutulong po ito sa mga kababayan natin na ilapit po ang serbisyong medikal sa kanila. Ilalagay po ito sa mga strategic areas sa buong Pilipinas,” Go said.

Through the concerted efforts of lawmakers, the Department of Health, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers.

Super Health Centers are designed to focus on primary care, consultation, and early detection, further strengthening the healthcare sector in the country, especially in grassroots communities.