BIR Commissioner Lumagui gets Youth Leadership Role Model award

Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Commissioner and tax lawyer Romeo “Jun” Lumagui Jr. was conferred the Youth Leadership Role Model award during the 58th Charter Anniversary and Paing Hechanova Youth Leadership Awards Gala Night of the Rotary Club of Makati at the Manila Polo Club last 15 March 2024.

Lumagui received recognition for his exceptional leadership at the BIR, where he has played a crucial role in driving the agency to unprecedented success in tax revenues.

Significant revenue growth

Under his stewardship, the BIR has implemented proactive strategies and vigorous campaigns against tax evaders, leading to significant revenue growth for the government and changing public perception of the bureau.

Last year’s (2023) revenue collection by the BIR totaled a whopping P2.35 trillion, or an 8.6 percent increase over 2022’s P2.16 trillion.

The Rotary Club of Makati event celebrated youth leaders from across the Philippines, with the young BIR Commissioner cited for being a role model for Filipino youth.

Four Way Test

In his acceptance speech, Lumagui said that he adhered closely to Rotary’s Four Way Test as his guide in heading the bureau.

Lumagui, who joined the Rotary Club of Makati in 2015, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating that it serves as a morale booster for him to continue working hard.

Lumagui was appointed BIR Commissioner in November 2022, making him the youngest in history to hold the top position in the agency. Since his appointment, he has launched pioneering projects at the BIR, including the Run After Fake Transactions program, nationwide raids against illicit trade, and ISO certifications, solidifying his legacy as a trailblazer in tax administration.

The ceremony last 15 March was attended by Rotary dignitaries from 10 districts covering approximately 900 clubs in the Philippines, as well as visiting Rotarians from South Korea and Taiwan.

Lumagui, who is currently an honorary member of the Rotary Club of Makati, is also a Major Donor to The Rotary Foundation.