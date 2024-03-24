Be like Martin, Zubiri urged

Speaker Martin Romualdez vowed on Sunday to double efforts by the House of Representatives to amend economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution serving as obstacles to the nation’s growth.

Romualdez made the vow amid a survey by data research Tangere that claimed over half of Filipinos (52 percent) favor Charter change (cha-cha).

“The approval for amending the Constitution, while slight, is nonetheless significant,” Romualdez said. “It represents an evolving perspective among Filipinos, recognizing the potential benefits of cha-cha.”

The Tangere survey released on Friday showed that 14 percent of Filipinos “strongly agree” while 38 percent “somewhat agree” to amending the Constitution. It said 13 percent “somewhat disagree,” while 10 percent “strongly disagree” with cha-cha.

The remaining 25 percent, meanwhile, were unsure whether to support or oppose Charter reform.

The regions with the highest support for cha-cha were Metro Manila, Southern Luzon and Bicol Region, which all had 55 percent. Mindanao had the lowest support by 50 percent.

Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio Gonzales Jr., one of the proponents of Resolution of Both Houses 7, said the survey result indicates that the Senate should immediately pass RBH 6 upon the resumption of Congress on 29 April.

No pressure

RBH 7 hurdled the third and final reading in the House with 289-7-2 votes during Wednesday’s last session day of Congress. The Senate, meanwhile, still has three more hearings left on RBH 6.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, who had committed to passing RBH 6 before the Holy Week break but eventually changed their mind, stressed they would not succumb to any deadline pressure.

Zubiri, however, said the Senate is “on track” to pass the measure, a commitment he has made to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Gonzales said Zubiri should honor his word on his self-imposed deadline. “Our good Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez delivered on his promise to approve the proposals before Holy Week. That’s leadership,” Gonzales lamented.

He added that Zubiri could still redeem himself by having the Senate approve RBH 6 upon the resumption of the session later next month so the proposed amendments can be submitted to the people in a plebiscite as early as possible.

RBH 7 mimics the Senate’s RBH 6, with the only distinction being the voting manner.

The House resolution stipulates Congress may propose amendments “upon a vote of three-fourths of all its members,” which means voting jointly. The Senate resolution, meanwhile, prescribes “each House voting separately.”

Both measures aim to eliminate the restrictions on foreign ownership in public utilities, educational facilities, and the advertising industry, covered under Articles 12, 14, and 16, respectively, which are said to hamper the Philippines’ economic potential.