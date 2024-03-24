Alabang fire victims receive aid

The local govenrment of Muntinlupa City announced that it has provided more than P7 million in financial assistance to residents affected by a fire in Alabang last 17 March.

Muntinlupa Mayor Ruffy Biazon visited Alabang Elementary School, utilized as an evacuation site for the affected families, to oversee the process of claiming done by the Muntinlupa Social Services Department.

To recall, the blaze spread to houses in Joaquin, Bautista and Mariategue Compounds in Alabang, leaving families homeless. It lasted nearly five hours and was put out at 9:42 a.m.

The affected families are now staying at three evacuation sites — Alabang Elementary School, Pedro E. Diaz High School and Morning Breeze Covered Court.

“The Muntinlupa City government gave financial assistance amounting to more than seven million pesos for the families affected by a fire in Barangay Alabang,” Biazon posted on Facebook on 24 March.

The mayor also expressed gratitude to the Muntinlupa City Council for immediately passing an ordinance allocating funds for the financial assistance to the families.

Relief packages has been provided by the city government to the affected families.