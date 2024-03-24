600 families homeless, 2 firefighters hurt after fire

Two fire volunteers were injured while 600 families were left homeless while a fire hit a building in 29 Aroma Street, Temporary Building, Barangay 105, Tondo, Manila.
Manila Bureau of Fire Protection said that the incident occurred at 10:34 p.m that went up to the fifth alarm where it was declared fire out at 5:26 a.m.
BFP identified the injured fire volunteer as Nilo Noque, 17 of the Central Tondo fire volunteer who was wounded at the middle finger; Marky Villanueva 30, JEC volunteer suffered a cut in his right foot.
Based on investigation by authorities the fire incident originated at the two-story residential house owned by Sharon Vico.
Arson prober estimated cost of damages was at least 5 million worth of properties.
Meanwhile the City of Manila DSWD had provided hot meals and beddings and tents to fire victims while they were temporarily evacuated at a nearby basketball-covered court.
