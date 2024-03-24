6 ‘Termite Gang’ members fall

Operatives of the Manila Police District Police Station 1 arrested six suspected members of the “termite gang” for creating trouble early dawn in Honorio Lopez Street, Barangay 147, Tondo, Manila.

Aside from improvised gun, bladed weapons, head flashlights, ropes, chisel. crowbar or digging bar, plastic bucket and chain blocks were confiscated from the suspects identified as Anthony de Guzman y Navarro @ZUMA, 46, pedicab driver, of 1953 Capulong Street, Tondo, Edgardo Abad y Valdezco, 42, tricycle driver, of 2094 P. Clemente, Raxabago, Tondo, Hector Macapayag y Alpay, 34 , tricycle driver, and resident of Blk 63, Lot 9, Barangay Batia, Bocaue, Bulacan; Honorio Villegas y Arriola, 53, jeepney barker, of 2094 P. Clemente, Raxabago, Tondo, Mark Catalan y Samonte, 40 of 407 Llana Street, Tondo, and Mark Van Damme Silva y Martirez @DOS, 26 of 1953 Capulong Street, Tondo.

According to PSMS Relly Adia; P/Cpl Richard D. Lozada; Pat Manny E. Castillo and Pat Reneeboy DJ del Ponso, all assigned at MPD-PS1, while they were conducting routine patrol at 4:30 a.m. when a concerned citizen approached them and informed them on the presence of e group of men mostly armed and creating trouble.

Police responded immediately and apprehended the said group of men.

Seeing an armed police suspect politely surrendered that led to the discovery of the tools used for excavating.

Police carefully examined the act of the suspect and tried to find out if this group was involved in robbing the establishment through underground diggings.