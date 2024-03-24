300 elders given perks

The Department of Labor and Employment distributed to 300 senior citizens seed capital and tools that they can use to live life productively.

During an awarding ceremony held at Paco Manila Friday morning, National Commission on Senior Citizen chairperson Franklin Quijano said items worth P8.3 million such as booths, heavy-duty sewing machines, hamburger stoves, car wash equipment, sack of rice and implements for a fishball business were provided.

Under the loan agreement, the recipients must pay the borrowings from the government once they earn enough from their chosen business fields.

“This is not a dole out. The borrowers have accountability and they must pay back the government which will roll over the money to provide loans as capital of other senior individuals,” Quijano said in a speech.