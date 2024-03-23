Region 1 most wanted persons nabbed

CAMP BGEN OSCAR M FLORENDO, La Union — Operatives from the Police Regional Office 1 arrested two top wanted persons — one at the city level and another at the municipal level.

Joint law enforcement operatives from the Asingan Municipal Police Station of the Pangasinan Provincial Police Office in coordination with the Baguio City Police Station arrested a 31-year-old welder residing in Baguio by virtue of a warrant for Robbery with Force Upon Things.

Meantime, the other suspect — a 34-year-old construction worker — was nabbed by personnel from the Luna MPS by virtue of a warrant for violations of Sec. 4 (A) of RA 9995 (Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act of 2009) and Sec. 4(C) of RA 9995 in relation to Sec. 6 of RA 10175.