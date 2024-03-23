Practice Earth Hour every day – Legarda

The public can play a crucial role in preserving the beauty of the earth, not just during the annual Earth Hour celebration, Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda said on Friday.

Legarda, who has championed environmental protection laws, said the public can contribute to the preservation of the planet’s natural resources.

“Earth Hour happens every year, but remember this is just a reminder for us to take care of the finite resources that our earth has,” she told DAILY TRIBUNE.

“We must realize that what we have — the water, mountains, the sea, the lakes, rivers, the land that we use to bear fruits and give us food on the table — are not unlimited,” she said.

“These are finite resources that were only lent to us by past generations for us to enhance, encourage, promote and conserve for future generations,” she added.

Legarda underscored the importance of individual actions in protecting the environment, stressing that simple yet impactful steps can make a significant difference.

“It’s actually very, very simple. It doesn’t have to be esoteric. Segregate your waste according to Republic Act 9003,” she said, referring to the measure she principally authored in 2001.

She said the public should practice waste segregation, recycling, and composting as mandated by the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act.

She urged business owners to reduce their use of single-use plastics, such as straws and bags, and to opt for reusable alternatives.

Legarda highlighted the value of conserving energy by turning off lights and appliances when not in use, which is mandated by the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act, which she authored in 2016.

“Ensure that the lights are all off when not in use. All of these are day-to-day activities or actions that can really reduce the impact of humans on the only planet we call Earth,” she said. “Remember, there is no planet B. We only have one home, and that is our Earth.”