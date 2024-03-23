PPA urged to employ on-site vets amid Holy Week

Senator Francis Tolentino urged the Philippine Ports Authority to hire on-site veterinarians to be deployed in several ports to assist passengers, bringing pets with them during the Holy Week travels.

Tolentino made his recommendation when he met with PPA General Manager Jay Santiago on Saturday.

During their discussion, Tolentino cited that the passengers, bringing pets with them during holidays, was a habit that the government should consider.

He said the restrictions on carrying pets in the ports have resulted in commotion between passengers and port authorities.

Most of the time, Tolentino said passengers usually fail to show health documents of their pets.

With this, they are forced to leave their pets in the ports with the uncertainty that pets could be taken care of properly.

Santiago said it was the Bureau of Animal Industry's responsibility to check the pets‘ documents in ports.

Tolentino, however, wants the PPA to assist the BAI by providing separate veterinary services at the ports amid the influx of passengers during the Lenten season.

“Set aside BAI’s role as a regulatory body to check the papers. What is the possibility of hiring veterinarians authorized by the PPA to check pets and issue papers to facilitate the travel of passengers with pets? Because this is where friction starts,” he told Santiago.

Should the PPA agree on the recommendation, Tolentino said the hired on-site veterinarians could hasten the check-up on the pets and be allowed to issue necessary documents needed for pets' boarding sea vessels.

The PPA could coordinate with the Philippine Veterinarians Association to provide services in assisting the traveling public, he added.

“It will be like a Lakbay Alalay not for humans but for our pet animals. The animal rights advocates like the Philippine Animal Welfare Society will surely appreciate this move,” Tolentino said.

Santiago said the PPA will consider the initiative this upcoming Holy Week.

In a separate statement on Saturday, the PPA said it “appreciates” Tolentino’s suggestion.

The PPA said it is now preparing a letter to be sent to PAWS seeking assistance from veterinarians in the North Harbor and Batangas Port, especially during peak season.

“PPA is a strong supporter of animal rights and welfare and is very cooperative on measures to keep furbabies safe and secured this during travels,” it added.

“Again, processing of pets for travel is under the jurisdiction of the Bureau of Animal Industry and not under PPA, therefore BAI has their own procedures in which PPA cannot just intervene,” the PPA lamented.

The PPA said it is always willing to cooperate to ensure safe and convenient travels at seaports.