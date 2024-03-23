LATEST

Phl supply boat damaged in Ayungin Shoal clash

WATCH: The Armed Forces of the Philippines' chartered supply boat, Unaizah May 4, was severely damaged due to the direct blasting of water cannons by two China Coast Guard vessels while on a resupply mission in the Ayungin Shoal. Meanwhile, the Chinese Maritime Militia vessel, assisted by rigid-hull inflatable boats (RHIBs), deployed and installed floating barriers to prevent further entry of any vessels into the Ayungin Shoal. The Ayungin Shoal is located within the 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone of the Philippines. | via Lade Kabagani