Pertussis vaccines to arrive in June — DOH

At least a million doses of pertussis vaccines are set to arrive in June, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

According to a radio report, DOH Undersecretary Eric Tayag said the country did not have enough vaccines against various types of diseases, including pertussis.

Tayag added that the DOH had ordered 800,000 to one million doses of vaccines, which would arrive in June or during the middle of the year.

Currently, Tayag said there were still some supplies left.

In the meantime, those affected by the disease can take antibiotics.

The DOH noted that for the first 10 weeks of 2024, there are already 453 reported cases of pertussis.

In comparison, there were 52 cases of pertussis in 2019, 27 in 2020, seven in 2021, and two in 2022.

The DOH attributed the rise of pertussis cases to disruptions in routine immunization at primary care during the pandemic.

Pertussis or whooping cough (“ubong-dalahit” or “tuspirina” in Filipino) is a highly contagious bacterial respiratory infection that causes influenza-like symptoms of mild fever, colds, and coughs 7 to 10 days after exposure.

This cough, in typical cases, will develop into a characteristic hacking cough.

Pertussis can be treated by antibiotics, but it is best prevented through vaccination.