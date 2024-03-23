Go wants GAB empowered vs game-fixing

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go expressed support for proposed reforms to eradicate game-fixing in Philippine sports, citing the need to combine legislative action, a cultural shift within sporting communities, and giving regulatory agencies more teeth.

Go issued the statement amid a revelation by Senator Jinggoy Estrada that 47 players and officials were indefinitely banned by the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League for alleged involvement in game manipulation.

The senator lamented that the Games and Amusement Board may not have enough “teeth” to address game-fixing adequately. He suggested legislative action to ensure the effective sanctioning of those undermining the sport’s integrity.

Given the inherent challenges in proving game-fixing allegations beyond a reasonable doubt, a standard required in criminal law, GAB chairperson Richard Clarin sought more authority for the agency to investigate such cases.

Go cited the reluctance of witnesses to testify regarding game-fixing practices, which significantly hampers the ability to prove such allegations. Go pointed out, “They are scared so we need to protect them,” he said.

“The NBI itself said that game-fixing is difficult to prove that’s why it’s a big help if we would have witnesses who would testify how the manipulation of games are being done,” Go said.

He then called for enhancing the legal framework to deter game-fixing effectively while also protecting witnesses to encourage them to come forward.

Meanwhile, the senator also expressed concern over the inadequacy of the compensation for referees in some leagues.

Suggestions are being made to implement a standardized recruitment and training process for referees across all leagues and ensure their compensation reflects their critical role in sports integrity.