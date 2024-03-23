First Couple’s health improving — Palace

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos continue to recover from flu-like symptoms, with their health showing notable improvement, Malacañang said on Friday.

In a health bulletin, the Palace said the President’s and the First Lady’s vital signs remained stable and were in a “comfortable state.”

“Both have received advice to continue their prescribed medications, to ensure adequate fluid intake, and prioritize rest. The medical team will closely monitor their progress until they fully recover,” Malacañang said.

“We appreciate the public’s concern and well wishes. Further updates will be provided as necessary,” it added.

Earlier this week, Malacañang said the President and the First Lady had been advised to limit their activities and focus on rest until fully recovered.

While they continue to carry out their official duties remotely, Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil said the First Couple is expected to resume their regular schedules once they recover.