Empowering employees with disabilities through inclusion

In the past years, workplace development programs have emerged as powerful initiatives to create an inclusive environment that allows employees with disabilities to participate actively in the company’s growth. Where there have been critical achievements and success stories, it is notable to acknowledge that the representation of people with disabilities remains limited.

Recently, customer experience company Foundever launched its new employee resource group, “Disability at Foundever” in the Philippines. This group’s mission is to provide support, enhance the workplace experience, and boost the professional and personal development of employees with disabilities. Disability at Foundever is the first ERG for PWDs in Foundever worldwide.

With this new ERG, the founder of the Philippines is taking a significant stride in promoting workplace diversity and inclusion. Almost 4,000 associates joined the pioneering virtual launch in February.

Advocate Jen Mendoza from the Philippine Business Coalition for Women Empowerment shared her insights in a talk during the launch. She emphasized that the experience of disability has two parts: the impairment (physical, mental, or both) and the cultural, social, and structural barriers in the environment.

The combination of these two creates a disabling experience for PWDs and prevents them from achieving their potential. That said, Mendoza advised that impairments and barriers must be addressed to support PWDs and make them productive and happy members of society.

She added that PWDs need to be involved in the planning and decision-making behind policies, programs, and practices that affect their lives. This is true in the country’s laws or policies governing health, education, transportation, housing and other essential services.

Disability at Founder resource group is one example of how an employer can address PWD workers’ impairments and barriers. Through this ERG, Foundever’s PWD associates in the Philippines can play an active part in shaping their workplace into an environment where they can thrive as individuals and professionals while maximizing their contribution to business progress and growth.

The ERG launching also served as the kickoff for the first corporate social responsibility activity of Disability at Foundever. Shortly following the launch, the ERG core group and volunteers shared their time with students and faculty of the Philippine National School for the Blind last 17 February.

Disability at Founder chairperson and VP for APAC Operations Eden Gutierrez led the CSR activity, along with co-leaders Jen Joloc, Jex San Jose, and Hiroki Revereza, with the support of 98 volunteer associates.

Before the event, the Disability at Founder CSR volunteers received training on communicating with and guiding visually impaired people.

At the event, the ERG volunteers shared their time, stories, and goodwill with 100 PNSB beneficiaries, composed of visually impaired students, teachers, and staff. There was also a showcase of talents, where PNSB students performed songs and spoken-word poetry.