DOH mourns death of Dr. Gia Sison

The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday mourned the health of mental health advocate Dr. Gia Sison.

Sison passed away on 21 March. She was 53.

"Maraming salamat, Dr. Gia, sa pagkilos tungo sa ginhawa ng isip at damdamin (Thank you very much, Dr. Gia, for taking action towards comfort of mind and emotions), DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa said.

"A grateful health sector will continue the work to ensure that mental health services will be available for all Filipinos,” Herbosa added.

The DOH offered its condolences to thr family, loved ones, and friends of Sison and expressed gratitude for her life and work for mental health.

“Her calm and friendly voice was a voice that spoke for many others, a messenger that brought about positive change in mental health awareness and policy,” DOH said.

Sison was the national adviser of the Youth for Mental Health Coalition and was the head of Makati Medical Center's Wellness Center.

She started a project called "Unsaid Feeling," where everyone can write and let their feelings out with no judgment.

Sison hosted her own digital series on CNN Philippines called "G Talks," which discussed topics about anything mental health-related.

She also launched a project called "Padayon PH," which aims to serve as a mental health resource hub.