DFA 'strongly condemns' deadly concert attack in Moscow

The Department of Foreign Affairs on Saturday "strongly condemns" the heinous attack at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow on Friday, killing at least 60 people and injuring over 100.

The DFA announced that there were no reports of Filipinos affected or casualties in the deadly concert attack but advised the Filipino community in Moscow to undertake the necessary precautions.

The Philippines, through the DFA, extended condolences to the families of those who perished in the Moscow strike and "wish the injured people [a] speedy recovery."

Men clad in camouflage burst into a large concert hall and opened fire, leading to the death of over 60 people, according to Russian media reports.

Apart from the shooting, the assailants also set the venue on fire after throwing explosives.

The attack occurred as crowds flocked to the venue to see the Russian rock band Picnic play live. Reports said the venue has a maximum capacity of more than 9,000 people.

The extremist armed group Islamic State or ISIS accounted for the responsibility for the assault notwithstanding the absence of proof of the claim.

The terrorist group has been implicated in several of Russia's biggest recent terror attacks, including the 2017 bombing in the St. Petersburg metro, which killed 15 and injured 45.

According to United States intelligence, there's "no reason to doubt" ISIS' claims of responsibility.