China slammed anew for 'reckless' actions in WPS

The Philippines demanded China to act accordingly when it claims to be a “responsible and trustworthy” member of the international community.

In a statement on Saturday, the National Task Force on the West Philippine Sea has again slammed China for its dangerous actions in the country’s territorial waters during the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ Rotational and Re-provisional (RoRe) mission to the troops stationed in BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal.

This came after AFP reported that China Coast Guard vessels had again harassed the country’s chartered civilian supply boat, Unaizah Mae 4 (UM4), and blocked escort vessels from the Philippine Navy and Philippine Coast Guard while en route to the shoal.

“The People’s Republic of China’s latest acts of unprovoked aggression, coercion, and dangerous maneuvers against a legitimate and routine Philippine RoRe mission to Ayungin Shoal, have once again placed at risk, caused severe damage to property, and caused physical harm to Filipinos on board UM4,” the NTF WPS said in a statement.

The task force lambasted the China Coast Guard (CCG) and Chinese Maritime Militia (CMM) vessels that once again “harassed, blocked, deployed water cannons, and executed dangerous maneuvers” against the Philippine vessels.

It said China’s latest aggression in the area “led to significant damage to the supply vessel and caused injury to navy personnel.”

“From on or about 4:00 AM of 23 March 2024, CCG vessels working in tandem with CMM vessels acted recklessly and dangerously against PCG vessels and Unaizah May 4,” it noted.

“Their reckless and dangerous actions culminated with the water cannoning of UM4 causing severe damage to the vessel and injuries to Filipinos onboard,” it added.

The PCG vessels, MRRV 4407 and 4409, were able to pass through the CCG and CCM’s attempts to obstruct the mission.

The PCG vessels provided immediate relief and assistance to the UM4 and the onboard navy crew.

The injured crew were given medical attention aboard MRRV 4409.

“To complete the RoRe mission, BRP Sierra Madre deployed RHIBs to UM4 to ferry personnel to be rotated in. CCG personnel were spotted attempting to continue attempts at obstructing and impeding the RoRe by placing a floating barrier at the northwestern entrance of the lagoon of Ayungin Shoal,” the task force explained.

Despite these repeated attempts by the CCG and CMM, the NTF WPS said the RoRe was accomplished around 11:59 a.m., and the contingent left the vicinity of Ayungin Shoal at around noon.

Further, the PCG vessels are currently underway, with UM4 in tow, back to port.

Following the latest harassment incident, National Security Adviser Eduardo Año called for a meeting with the Executive Secretary and the members of the National Security Cluster “for purposes of making recommendations” to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on the matter.

“The actions of the agents of the PRC today in the waters of the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) show to the Filipino people, the region, and the world that the PRC recognizes no reasonable or legal restraint nor limitation upon its actions under international law,” the task force stressed.

The task force said the Philippines will remain compliant with the rules-based international order, international laws, and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) when it comes to China’s provocation in the WPS.

“The Philippines shall continue to act peacefully and responsibly, consistent with international law, particularly UNCLOS and the legally binding 2016 Arbitral Award. Peace and stability cannot be achieved without due regard for the legitimate, well-established, and legally settled rights of others,” it noted.

The task force emphasized that the Philippines remains undeterred “by veiled threats or hostility” from exercising the country’s legal rights over its maritime zones, including Ayungin Shoal which forms part of the Philippines’ EEZ and continental shelf.

“We demand that China demonstrate in deeds and not in words that it is a responsible and trustworthy member of the international community,” the NTF WPS said.

With the latest incident, the Chinese Embassy in Manila has once reiterated Beijing’s position over its vast claim in the South China Sea which overlaps the Philippines' sovereign rights in the WPS.

In a Viber message to the media, the embassy confirmed that the CCG's water cannon blasting against the Philippines was part of its sovereign act to "protect" the Ayungin shoal—which China claims as also theirs and called Ren’ai Jiao.

“These are our regulatory actions which have been taken against Philippine vessels that illegally entered waters adjacent to Ren’ai Jiao of China’s Nansha Quandao,” it said.