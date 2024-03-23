LATEST

Calumpit Longganisa Festival feat. 500m logganisa boodle fight

LOOK: Residents from 29 barangays of Calumpit, Bulacan, gathered to share in a 500-meter longganisa boodle fight laid out along the Calumpit-Pulilan Road, celebrating the 2nd year of the Calumpit Longganisa Festival and commemorating the town's 452nd founding anniversary on Saturday, 23 March 2024. The Calumpit Longganisa Festival aims to promote tourism in the town by highlighting one of Calumpit’s sources of pride and livelihood: garlic and sweet garlic longganisa. | via Analy Labor