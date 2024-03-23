Apps offer flexible payment solutions

In-app and in-store financial solutions provider and MemoXpress have inked a strategic partnership to offer their customers flexible payment solutions for online and in-store transactions.

Through the agreement, customers can now avail of flexible payment options from UnaCash through point-of-sale loans across 200 MemoXpress outlets. Through its in-app application process, UnaCash allows customers to shop now and pay later for purchases up to P50,000, with easy installment terms extending up to 12 months. This requires only one valid ID and a downpayment ranging from 5 percent to 15 percent — all through the platform.

The rollout of the national partnership will commence in Metro Manila and progressively extend to all MemoXpress outlets across various regions. With a commitment to expansion, UnaCash is now even more accessible in multiple areas in the Philippines, including Cebu, Iloilo, Pampanga, Palawan, Bicol and more.

“We are dedicated to ensuring that lifestyle upgrades are easily accessible nationwide through UnaCash’s point-of-sale loans,” said Erwin Ocampo, the head of UnaCash’s product line. UnaCash aims to meet the growing demand for ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ products in the local market and establish it as a widely recognized payment option amongst Filipinos.”

“MemoXpress serves a diverse customer base, and we are focused on providing them with the convenience they deserve through flexible payment options,” added Edward Tan, MemoXpress vice president for operations. “This partnership offers an alternative to streamlining the transaction process, and we are equally thrilled to make this available to the general public.”

With a rich experience of 26 years in the telecommunication retail sector, MemoXpress provides its services nationwide and offers value-added products like its gadget protection plan MXure — available across its multiple branches and for more than ten esteemed international partner brands to ensure high-quality service to meet the evolving needs of customers.