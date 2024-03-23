Adapt to modern challenges, Marcos tells Army

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday called on the Philippine Army to adapt to modern challenges, particularly in cybersecurity, in order to effectively uphold national security.

In a speech delivered for him by Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. at the 127th founding anniversary of the Philippine Army in Capas, Tarlac, Marcos underscored the importance of continuous development and preparedness in facing evolving threats.

“As we march onward to the Bagong Pilipinas that we aspire for, we need to transform our Army into a multi-mission ready, cross-domain, and capable force that can effectively thwart emerging threats to our country’s stability and sovereignty,” he said.

He added: “That is why we continue to boost our Army’s morale, efficiency, and responsiveness through continuous capacity-building initiatives, rigorous training and education activities, and other meritorious pursuits.”

The President, who had to cancel his appearance at the event after exhibiting flu-like symptoms, lauded the Army for its enduring legacy and evolving prowess.

He praised the Army’s seamless transition from internal security to external defense, emphasizing its pivotal role in both peacetime endeavors and crisis response.

Marcos expressed the gratitude of the nation for the selfless service rendered by the men and women of the Philippine Army.

“Our soldiers have become a reliable and calming presence amid the loss and destruction that follow disasters and calamities,” he said.

“On behalf of a grateful nation, I give my snappiest salute to the Philippine Army’s officers, enlisted personnel, civilian employees, as well as our partners and force multipliers in our communities, for the significant role you play in our Army’s mission. Thank you for your service to our country,” he added.

The President was unable to attend the event after experiencing flu-like symptoms the past days, leading his office to cancel all scheduled engagements. Malacañang said that while his health has improved, he has been advised to continue resting.