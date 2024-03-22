Women’s point of view

Earlier this week, Senator Grace Poe reminded the public that there are laws that prohibit and punish the cruel treatment of animals.

She was heartbroken and enraged over the brutal killing in Camarines Sur of a beloved Golden Retriever named Killua. She cited the Animal Welfare Act of 1998, which makes it unlawful for any person to torture and maltreat an animal.

Along with most netizens, I am upset over the death of Killua.

However, rather than focus on the negatives of this story, I would rather focus on its positives. The obvious silver lining is that this incident tells us that we should not subject animals to cruelty, neglect, and abuse. There is a need to raise awareness about the humane treatment of animals and to spread kindness to them.

The public outcry over this is overwhelming, but only Senator Poe provided a voice for the voiceless animals that need our protection. More than providing a platform, she coupled it with action by pushing for the immediate passage of her measure, Senate Bill 2458, otherwise known as the Revised Animal Welfare Act.

The bill includes Mandatory Animal Welfare Education in the curriculum for primary and secondary school students. It also creates a Barangay Animal Welfare Task Force, which will enable local officials to address animal welfare issues with dispatch in their respective localities.

These things said, I wish to share some thoughts based on the example of women in leadership roles.

Women in leadership roles, such as being in the Senate, may have quite several benefits to society.

One is inequality reduction. We have heard many proponents push for the end of gender-based inequality. We heard this in the privilege speeches given by our women in the House of Representatives when an all-female plenary was conducted on 4 March 2024 to open Women’s Month.

Another is the increase in cooperation across party lines. We saw this in the recent issuance of an order for the arrest and detention of a prominent individual so he could address the allegations against him of sexual abuse, human trafficking, forced labor, and other human rights violations. The proponent is part of the minority yet got the support of other members of the Senate.

There is also an increased prioritization of women’s social issues, such as health, education, protection from violence, and the creation of more livelihood opportunities, which most female members of the House of Representatives discussed.

In terms of influence and responsiveness, women’s participation in elected positions has positively impacted other women in different communities. Indicators such as female election registration and voter turnout have risen in recent years as more women strive for elected posts.

Public service responsiveness also shows a positive relationship with the increased presence of women in high public and private positions.

Lastly, I’ve seen the role model effect of women being in positions of power and office. My mother was fortunate enough to be a public servant with a high position in an office designed to be an engine for change and justice. This normalized the idea that women can do most things that men do.

In brief, women can hold and exercise power. Their presence and point of view in public service are important. By following the examples of their role models, women may be encouraged to be the best possible versions of themselves and impact society.

I hope we highlight and see more women step up to the plate — or rise to the challenges of the times — not only in public service but in all sectors and industries.