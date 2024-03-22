Tondo fire leaves 600 families homeless; 2 injured

Two fire volunteers were injured while 600 families were left homeless after a fire hit Brgy. 105, Tondo, Manila Thursday evening.

Manila Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said that the incident occurred at 10:34 PM that went up to fifth alarm where it was declared fire out at 5:26 am.

BFP identified the injured fire volunteer as Nilo Noque, 17, of the Central Tondo fire volunteers, who was wounded at the middle finger; Marky Villanueva, 30, JEC volunteer, suffered cut in his righ foot.

Based from investigation by authorities, the fire incident originated at the a two storey residential house owned by Sharon Vico.

Arson probers estimated cost of damages were at least P5 million worth of properties.

Meanwhile the city of Manila DSWD had provided hot meals, beddings, and tents to fire victim while they are temporarily sheltered at a nearby basketball covered court.