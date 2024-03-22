SM group, north star of diversity

The SM group, with its dominating local presence, provides a beacon for inclusion in the business sector.

From shop floors to board rooms, gender equality is a shared advocacy across the group that supports a sustainable future for the company.

In marking Women’s Month, the SM group recognizes that embracing diversity leads to empowered leaders across its different businesses.

“We ensure a thriving workplace culture across the group guided by our principles of diversity, equity and inclusion,” Elizabeth Anne “Lizanne” Uychaco, SM group diversity officer, said.

“In doing so, we provide inclusive safe spaces where we can help develop the full potential of our colleagues by celebrating their individuality and diverse backgrounds,” she added.

Over 60 percent of SM’s employees (62 percent as of end 2022) are women and about the same percentage of varying managerial roles are held by women, as well.

It is also a part of the group’s support in the attainment of UN Sustainable Development Goal 8 (UN SDG) by creating a positive impact on decent work and economic growth.

Leaders across SM empowered

Among these leaders is WalterMart president Jennilyn Uy, who shared how her journey started in the organization by working behind the register in one of WalterMart’s stores when she was in her first year of college.

“I remember working in the store as a cashier on weekends and during school breaks in the summer and the holiday season,” Uy said.

“I rotated across different roles, whether it’s bagging groceries, visual merchandising, or stocking inventory you name it — I was able to do them.”

Dream job

The 30-year veteran in the food retail industry also recalled her time packing holiday baskets for the Christmas festivities.

Entering WalterMart’s management trainee program, she also learned the ropes working in different departments, from accounting to marketing and store set-up. When asked whether she saw herself leading the organization one day, she said it was always a dream job.

Leading the company allows her to make a positive impact in the lives of the communities, served by WalterMart, providing gainful employment to Filipinos, as well as giving affordable access to fresh and high-quality products to customers.

“Female leadership often embodies empathy. And I think treading that journey with my mentors who empowered me to reach my full potential allowed me to feel more connected with our people now. We seek to continue providing that same environment where individuals from all backgrounds are encouraged to showcase their best and bring out their utmost potential,” she added.

For 2GO Group Inc., one of SM’s portfolio investments and the company’s logistic arm also shares the same advocacy that celebrates women empowerment in the workplace.

The company is comprised of over 43 percent of women in its workforce — with more than half of their senior management positions held by women.

Elsewhere across the group, women leaders are being recognized by industry-leading organizations who helped pave the way in breaking the ceiling and setting a bigger space for the next generation to prosper.

Airspeed damsel

Rosemarie Rafael, chairperson of Airspeed, has also made strides in the end-to-end logistics solutions industry. Beyond the company’s longstanding presence for over three decades, Rafael is also the first woman president of the Air Cargo Forwarders Association.

“We are committed to raising awareness and advocating for diversity across the group,” Uychaco added.

“As a group, we work hard together to make sure diversity and inclusion aren’t mere words on our press releases but lived out daily by our colleagues through our shared values and culture.”

In 2022, SM Investments Corp. appointed Uychaco as its first Group Diversity Officer to work with the different companies of the SM group in advancing gender equality and championing inclusion.