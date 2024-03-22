QCPD, IBP-QC sign MOA for free legal assistance

The Memorandum of Agreement on Free Legal Assistance between the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) and Integrated Bar of the Philippines Quezon City Chapter (IBP-QC) was signed on Friday at Hinirang Hall in Camp Karingal. This event coincided with a seminar on strengthening the legal aspects of the Criminal Justice System in Quezon City, along with the provision of legal counseling.

The MOA outlines the collaboration wherein QCPD will refer its personnel facing administrative, civil, and criminal cases arising from the performance of their duties to IBP-QC for representation, free of charge, throughout all stages of legal proceedings, including appeals and the submission of necessary legal documents.

However, in cases where personnel exhibit non-cooperation, IBP-QC reserves the right to withdraw its representation without incurring any liability.

P/Brig.Gen. Redrico A. Maranan, QCPD Director, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the IBP-QC Chapter for their invaluable support through the MOA.

"I am deeply thankful to the members of the IBP-QC Chapter for this significant assistance you provide to the men and women of the QCPD, especially those facing legal challenges related to their service," he emphasized.

Meanwhile, 58 QCPD personnel participated in the said activity along with esteemed resource speakers, including Hon. Lyn C. Ebora-Cacha, Presiding Judge of Branch 82 Regional Trial Court of Quezon City; Atty. Melissa R. Encanto-Tagarda, President of the IBP-QC Chapter; Chairman Atty. Jeffrey B. Constantino, Head of the IBP-QC Legal Aid Committee; Atty. Mario T. Dionisio Jr., Public Attorney IV/Officer-in-Charge, Public Attorney Office, Quezon City; and SACP Alexis G. Bartolome, Chief of Inquest (Drug Case), Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

The activity was also attended by the different chiefs of the District Legal Office of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).