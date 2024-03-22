PCG seizes 17 vessels for illegal dredging

A total of 17 Philippine vessels were seized by the Bureau of Customs while 11 other vessels, including a Chinese-flagged barge, were seen to have deficiencies, after being involved in illegal dredging activities in Zambales.

Reports from the PCG said that it detained 17 of 28 inspected vessels involved in dredging activities in Zambales from 19 to 21 March 2024.

PCG spokesperson CG Rear Admiral Armando Balilo said three of these vessels are foreign (China, Sierra Leone, and Panama), while 25 are bareboat charters registered in the Philippines.

The 17 detained vessels are all bareboat charters registered in the Philippines.

Based on the directive of PCG Commandant, CG Admiral Ronnie Gil L Gavan, Coast Guard personnel conducted marine environmental protection inspection and vessel safety enforcement inspection on board these vessels — recording 344 deficiencies for adjudication of the Coast Guard Station Manila.

The PCG said the Chinese Cutter Suction Dredger was found to have six deficiencies, while the Sierra Leone-flag Anchor Boat was seen to have seven deficiencies.

Meanwhile, a Panamanian tugboat has 12 deficiencies, while 13 dredgers within the area of responsibility of CGS Manila were also found with several deficiencies.

They were issued with EIARs for adjudication, while nine of them have been detained.