PBBM to Phl Army: Uphold cyber, nat'l security

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday asked the Philippine Army to adapt to modern challenges, particularly in cybersecurity, to uphold national security effectively.

In a speech delivered by Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. during the 127th Founding Anniversary of the Philippine Army in Tarlac, Marcos Jr. underscored the importance of continuous development and preparedness in facing evolving threats.

"As we march onward to the Bagong Pilipinas that we aspire for, we need to transform our Army into a multi-mission-ready, cross-domain, and capable force that can effectively thwart emerging threats to our country’s stability and sovereignty," Marcos Jr. said.

“That is why we continue to boost our Army’s morale, efficiency, and responsiveness through continuous capacity-building initiatives, rigorous training and education activities, and other meritorious pursuits," Marcos Jr. added.

The Chief Executive, who was supposed to personally attend the event but canceled due to flu-like symptoms, lauded the enduring legacy and evolving prowess of the armed forces.

He praised the Army's seamless transition from internal security operations to bolstering external defense capabilities, emphasizing its pivotal role in both peacetime endeavors and crisis response.

Marcos Jr. also expressed his gratitude on behalf of a grateful nation for the selfless service rendered by the men and women of the Philippine Army.

"Our soldiers have become a reliable and calming presence amidst the loss and destruction that come in the wake of disasters and calamities," Marcos Jr. said.

"On behalf of a grateful nation, I give my snappiest salute to the Philippine Army’s officers, enlisted personnel, civilian employees, as well as our partners and force multipliers in our communities, for the significant role you play in our Army’s mission. Thank you for your service to our country,” Marcos added.

Marcos was unable to attend the event due to experiencing flu-like symptoms, leading his office to cancel all scheduled engagements in the following days. Malacañang said that while the Chief Executive's health has improved, he has been advised to continue resting.