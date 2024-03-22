No more arrival stickers for Filipino travelers at international ports

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has officially announced that, starting 1 April 2024, arrival stickers for Filipino passengers processed through E-Gates will no longer be available at any international port of entry in the country. This is in accordance with the bureau's duty to provide effective and efficient immigration service.

Rather, arrival confirmations for Filipino travelers will be sent to the registered email address they entered into the eTravel System.

On the other hand, the Immigration Officer (IO) in charge of E-Gates has the option to affix the Bureau of Immigration Arrival Border Stamp to the Philippine passport upon request.

Passengers are encouraged to register or update their information in the eTravel System at least 72 hours before the scheduled travel date to ensure expedited processing.