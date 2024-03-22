Monsters within

The kind of rotten politics that the Philippine Congress dishes out daily is child’s play compared to the diabolical alliances in the United Nations.

Israel’s ongoing war against the terror group Hamas is an opportunity to see through the veneer of the supposed humanitarian organization and reveal a tool of oppression that is not only tolerated but propagated.

Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss said the ordeal of his country in seeking accountability for the 7 October treachery and massacre perpetrated by Hamas and in seeking the release of more than 130 Israeli hostages lies largely with the gross failures of the UN.

Israel is in a battle against the most murderous terror organization on earth, and it has to negotiate for the release of its people, a process in which the UN has little participation.

With visible frustration, Fluss said that five months after the gruesome assault on civilians and the murder of 1,139 individuals of different nationalities, the UN has not even discussed the designation of Hamas as a terror organization.

The diplomat indicated that Israel had provided volumes of evidence to the international body of the hideous and systematic slaughter — still, the UN remains blind to the atrocities committed.

A startling revelation from Fluss is that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, the only permanent body dealing with a particular group of refugees, is infested with Hamas operatives who were instrumental in the terrorist raid last year.

Israel faces a quandary with UNWRA, which was found harboring at least 12 employees who were Hamas and who were directly involved in the 7 October attack.

Hundreds of other employees of the organization, which is based in the Gaza Strip, are supporters of Hamas, he said.

Israel has “the lists,” he said but lamented that the UN appeared oblivious.

Fluss said the suspicion, thus, is that UNRWA is being used to help Hamas undertake its terror agenda.

Israeli soldiers discovered at UNRWA headquarters communication cables that extended from the office to an underground facility maintained by the terror group.

“Command and control communications systems and electricity are being supplied from the UNRWA quarters,” he added.

The infiltration of UNRWA is a reflection of the intricacies of war and geopolitics mixing, along with the allegation that Arab nations that are mostly anti-Israel hold the UN by the throat because of their heavy infusion of funds.

The experience of Israel is that since the war against Hamas involves only the country, there is no compulsion to speak out on the atrocities.

Instead, the call that rings out is the charges of genocide and the need for a ceasefire to allow the beleaguered terror elements to regroup or escape their impending doom.

Fluss makes a simple comparison that the UN and the world can ponder: the Israel Defense Forces operate according to international law. At the same time, Hamas is free to plunder according to its whim.

Missed in the UN’s glossing over the terrorism in Israel is that this will embolden other moneyed groups seeking to dominate a nation to proceed without fear as long as they have the cash to make the UN system work in their favor.

The UN is building a reputation as the best global organization that money can buy.