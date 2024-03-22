Meralco Forges Ahead in Powering a Sustainable Energy Future

Climate change has been a long-standing global issue.

Across the world, overt symptoms of climate change can be seen through rising global temperatures, melting glaciers, warming of the ocean, and frequent occurrence of catastrophic events, such as changes in rainfall patterns and distribution, food security and threats to biodiversity, public health risks, rising sea levels and annual losses in gross domestic product (GDP).

A study published in the Annual Review of Environment and Resources Journal titled “Climate Change Mitigation in the Energy and Forestry Sectors of Developing Countries” noted that implementing energy efficiency practices and strict forest management would reduce greenhouse gas emissions while promoting economic growth.

Here in the Philippines, climate change has significantly impacted the country’s weather systems, with prolonged droughts ruining crops and stronger and more destructive typhoons causing millions in damages.

The serious threat of climate change has made it imperative for the Philippines to adopt measures and implement programs to address the problem. The unabated accumulation of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere will severely impact global natural resources.

Responding to the heightened risks brought about by climate change, power distributor Manila Electric Company (Meralco) launched its overarching sustainability agenda “Powering the Good Life” in 2019 which is heavily anchored on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) and is supported by four pillars: Power, Planet, People, and Prosperity.

As the largest electricity distributor in the Philippines, Meralco recognizes the critical role that it plays in the country’s pursuit of a sustainable energy future which is why it is firmly committed to a just, orderly, and affordable transition to cleaner energy sources.

Just recently, Meralco announced a landmark investment of over P100 billion through 2030 to accelerate the implementation of its sustainability agenda.

Under its long-term sustainability strategy (LTSS), Meralco is pouring in significant capital investments to undertake critical projects designed to strengthen the company’s distribution network to improve its resiliency in the face of the growing risks and challenges posed by climate change.

Primary initiatives under this are enhancing grid reliability, reducing system loss, transitioning to natural ester oil for distribution transformers, implementing energy efficiency solutions, and expanding electric vehicle (EV) fleets and infrastructure.

“With sustainability deeply embedded in Meralco’s operations and long-term plans, we are proud to commit over P100 billion in capital expenditures to initiatives that not only enhance our infrastructure but also align with the government’s vision for a sustainable future,” said Meralco executive vice president and chief operating officer Ronnie L. Aperocho.

Meralco is also accelerating its renewable energy buildout through MGen Renewable Energy, Inc. (MGreen), a wholly owned subsidiary of Meralco PowerGen Corporation. This is to ramp up the development of RE projects primarily from solar and wind sources.

“Core to our long-term sustainability strategy are twin commitments to secure 1,500 MW of renewable energy supply contracts and to develop 1,500 MW of attributable green energy generation capacity. This underscores our dedication to our low-carbon transition and to serving the country’s growing energy demand with clean power,” said Raymond Ravelo, Meralco’s first vice president and chief sustainability officer.

Meralco has also allotted funds to push solar energy solutions for businesses and homes through its subsidiary MSpectrum, as well as social amelioration programs through its corporate social development arm One Meralco Foundation (OMF).

Through its solar electrification initiatives, OMF brings solar energy solutions to rural health centers, water access projects, and livelihood programs.

These strategic investments are crucial in driving Meralco’s sustainability strategy, which aims to reduce total emissions by 20% by 2030.