Meralco Forges Ahead in Powering a Sustainable Energy Future

Climate change has been a long-standing global issue.
Across the world, overt symptoms of climate change can be seen through rising global temperatures, melting glaciers, warming of the ocean, and frequent occurrence of catastrophic events, such as changes in rainfall patterns and distribution, food security and threats to biodiversity, public health risks, rising sea levels and annual losses in gross domestic product (GDP).
A study published in the Annual Review of Environment and Resources Journal titled “Climate Change Mitigation in the Energy and Forestry Sectors of Developing Countries” noted that implementing energy efficiency practices and strict forest management would reduce greenhouse gas emissions while promoting economic growth.
Here in the Philippines, climate change has significantly impacted the country’s weather systems, with prolonged droughts ruining crops and stronger and more destructive typhoons causing millions in damages.
The serious threat of climate change has made it imperative for the Philippines to adopt measures and implement programs to address the problem. The unabated accumulation of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere will severely impact global natural resources.
Responding to the heightened risks brought about by climate change, power distributor Manila Electric Company (Meralco) launched its overarching sustainability agenda “Powering the Good Life” in 2019 which is heavily anchored on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) and is supported by four pillars: Power, Planet, People, and Prosperity.
As the largest electricity distributor in the Philippines, Meralco recognizes the critical role that it plays in the country’s pursuit of a sustainable energy future which is why it is firmly committed to a just, orderly, and affordable transition to cleaner energy sources.
Just recently, Meralco announced a landmark investment of over P100 billion through 2030 to accelerate the implementation of its sustainability agenda.
Under its long-term sustainability strategy (LTSS), Meralco is pouring in significant capital investments to undertake critical projects designed to strengthen the company’s distribution network to improve its resiliency in the face of the growing risks and challenges posed by climate change.
Primary initiatives under this are enhancing grid reliability, reducing system loss, transitioning to natural ester oil for distribution transformers, implementing energy efficiency solutions, and expanding electric vehicle (EV) fleets and infrastructure.
“With sustainability deeply embedded in Meralco’s operations and long-term plans, we are proud to commit over P100 billion in capital expenditures to initiatives that not only enhance our infrastructure but also align with the government’s vision for a sustainable future,” said Meralco executive vice president and chief operating officer Ronnie L. Aperocho.
Meralco is also accelerating its renewable energy buildout through MGen Renewable Energy, Inc. (MGreen), a wholly owned subsidiary of Meralco PowerGen Corporation. This is to ramp up the development of RE projects primarily from solar and wind sources.
“Core to our long-term sustainability strategy are twin commitments to secure 1,500 MW of renewable energy supply contracts and to develop 1,500 MW of attributable green energy generation capacity. This underscores our dedication to our low-carbon transition and to serving the country’s growing energy demand with clean power,” said Raymond Ravelo, Meralco’s first vice president and chief sustainability officer.
Meralco has also allotted funds to push solar energy solutions for businesses and homes through its subsidiary MSpectrum, as well as social amelioration programs through its corporate social development arm One Meralco Foundation (OMF).
Through its solar electrification initiatives, OMF brings solar energy solutions to rural health centers, water access projects, and livelihood programs.
These strategic investments are crucial in driving Meralco’s sustainability strategy, which aims to reduce total emissions by 20% by 2030.
Support to the government
Recently, Meralco discussed its in-progress sustainability initiatives with the Climate Change Commission Philippines to bolster the country’s transition towards a greener future.
“As one of the largest players in the power industry here in the country, we are conscious of our business’s impact on the environment, and we are one with the government in mitigating the risk of global warming attributed to carbon emissions and other chemicals produced during power generation and distribution,” said Aperocho.
During the engagement, Meralco executives showcased the distribution utility’s EVs and charging stations, along with its digital laboratory — the Powertech Innovation and eXperience Lab (PIXL), which reflects the company’s dedication to leveraging innovative technologies for improved customer service and more sustainable business operations.
Championing a green environment
Along with pushing for sustainable energy, Meralco also shares in the responsibility to protect and nurture the environment.
Through the One for Trees program of OMF, Meralco implements reforestation and agroforestry initiatives to protect and preserve Philippine forests.
Just last year, OMF spearheaded the planting of 100,000 native trees in the Laguna-Quezon Land Grant (LQLG), a 6,765-hectare forest land that forms part of the Sierra Madre mountain range that stretches from Siniloan, Laguna, to Real, Quezon. The LQLG has long been threatened by activities like illegal tree cutting, slash-and-burn farming (kaingin), fuel wood collection, and mining, which result in forest degradation.
To further its reforestation efforts, OMF last month led the planting of 125,000 native mangroves in Del Carmen, Siargao Islands, in Surigao del Norte. The activity, conducted in celebration of World Wetlands Day, was in partnership with the local government of Del Carmen and the people’s organization Kaanib ng mga Mangingisda at Magsasaka ng Numancia or KAMAMANA.
As of end-2023, OMF has already nurtured 2.3 million trees across 35 reforestation sites in the country. This has directly benefited 2,359 tree farmers and their families who nurture and maintain the trees.
“Reversing the losses in our environment takes more than just tree-planting activities; it takes conscientious efforts — from volunteers, to the local government partners, to the community — to grow, nurture and protect these trees so that the community can also reap economic and social benefits from them and over the long term, help mitigate the extreme effects of global warming and climate change. Ultimately, it is an investment for a more sustainable world for the future generation as well,” OMF President and Meralco Chief Corporate Social Responsibility Officer Jeffrey O. Tarayao said.
Aligned with its efforts to promote a greener future, Meralco is also an active supporter of the country’s important shift to eco-friendly transportation. Over the years, Meralco has been at the forefront of adopting alternative and sustainable transportation solutions through EVs.
Meralco’s Green Mobility program aims to electrify at least a quarter of its fleet by 2030. Last year, the company also incorporated Movem Electric, Inc. to help drive solutions to achieve cleaner and greener transportation.
Making an impact
In recognition of its encompassing sustainability agenda, Meralco has been consistently recognized for its efforts and programs.
During the 2023 International Business Awards held in Rome, Italy, Meralco took the spotlight after clinching eight awards—four gold and four bronze.
The four gold hauls consisted of a Gold Stevie under the “Sustainability Leadership Award in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand” category; a Gold Stevie for “Sustainability Hero of the Year in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand”; a Gold Stevie for “Thought Leader of the Year,” and a Gold Stevie for “Meralco’s Spectrum on Solar Rooftop Installation.
The awards highlighted Meralco’s commitment “to place sustainability at its heart” by empowering the public while protecting the environment and fostering the nation’s economic growth.
From the grid to the consumers, Meralco will continue to light up our homes and offices, power industries, and energize a prosperous Philippines.
“This year, we expect to move forward with our long-term goal of achieving sustainable energy security through our investments in utility scale power generation projects, including exploring the possible adoption of nuclear energy in the country,” Meralco chairman and chief executive officer Manuel V. Pangilinan said in a recent statement.
“Our mission in Meralco goes beyond delivering innovative products and quality services to Filipino consumers. Our strategic expansion and social development initiatives have always been anchored on our firm commitment to create additional and transformative value to our stakeholders, power the country’s economic progress, and contribute further to the advancement of the Government’s socio-economic agenda,” he added.
