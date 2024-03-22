Manila ‘Capital Report’ now directly at barangays

The long-running “capital report” being aired on Facebook by the local government of Manila will no longer be held at the office of the mayor’s small space studio room but will be held directly in the barangay.

Beginning today, 22 March, Mayor Honey Lacuna will be reporting about the goings-on in her administration straight to the citizens of Manila.

It was learned that the lady mayor’s “Capital Report” will be held for the first time in a barangay located in the sixth district of Manila. The “Capital Report,” held on a regular basis in Manila City Hall, is a venue where Lacuna informs her constituency on what the city government has done and the activities it had undertaken for the past week or weeks.

Aired live on social media via her makeshift studio, the “Capital Report” is also where the mayor makes special announcements or imparts information that Manilans need to know.

By bringing it to the barangays, Lacuna said it is hoped that the city government will be brought even closer to the people it serves.

According to Lacuna, while she reports on her administration’s accomplishments directly to the residents, the “Kalinga sa Maynila,” will still continue.