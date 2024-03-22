Justice Gaerlan emphasizes importance of ethics in legal excellence

The true mark of an exceptional lawyer is not only a brilliant mind but also by a strong ethical core, said Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel H. Gaerlan.

Gaerlan pointed this out as he underscores the utmost importance of adherence to the Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability (CPRA) saying that “divorced from ethics, legal excellence is worthless.”

This was stated by Gaerlan at the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Central Luzon Regional Convention at Grand Palazzo Royale in Angeles City, Pampanga on 21 March 2024.

“Divorced from ethics, legal excellence is worthless. Lawyers who gain mastery of the laws, only to use them as subterfuge to perpetrate further injustice are nothing but oppressors. Lawyers who display eloquence in writing arguments, only to suppress the truth and manufacture falsehood are nothing but manipulators. Lawyers who seem to demonstrate expertise in litigation through the utilization of harassing tactics against their opponents are nothing but bullies,” Justice Gaerlan said.

He said this year’s convention theme, Justice Aligned: Elevating Ethics in the Pursuit of Legal Excellence, “underscores the critical importance of alignment between a lawyer’s pursuit of legal excellence and the ethical standards to which he or she must hold himself or herself to.”

Gaerlan also said that “ethics breathes life into the practice of law.” Justice Gaerlan stressed that the CPRA “serves as a reminder and a guide to lawyers that justice can only be truly achieved when legal excellence is coupled with living ethically.”

He further said that the CPRA “is not merely a code of conduct, but a way of life.” The CPRA, he elaborated, although consisting of a vast array of provisions, are really simple rules on how to strengthen a lawyer’s ethical core by constantly choosing right over wrong, with a sense of understanding and acceptance that choices have corresponding consequences.

Justice Gaerlan expressed his gratitude to the IBP “for being a staunch proponent of ethics and a key partner in the creation of the CPRA.”

He acknowledged IBP’s assistance in the Ethics Caravans held in Cebu, Davao, Naga, and Baguio, as well as during the National Ethics Summit in Manila. He added that the IBP’s invaluable contributions paved the way to the rebirth of the code more responsive to the needs of the legal profession amid a highly evolving legal landscape.

The IBP was also commended for consistently fulfilling its Herculean task as a warden of accountability for lawyers.

Justice Gaerlan told lawyers of the court’s commitment to safeguard the rights of each citizen and its relentless efforts to alleviate the suffering of the marginalized, the weak, and the vulnerable.