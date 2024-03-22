Is that an R1 Rabbit out of your hat?

A new virtual assistant on the block, the Rabbit R1 has all eyes on it thanks to its daring appearance and lofty specifications.

This little gadget promises a future devoid of app clutter by forgoing the conventional smartphone format in favor of an AI companion.

The R1 stands out from its competitors, such as Google Assistant (found on most Android phones) and Apple’s Siri (found on iPhones and iPads), thanks to its striking bright orange appearance, which is highlighted in newspapers.

When you consider the features of these current smartphone assistants, though, you might wonder why you need a separate gadget. Is the R1 only another piece of technology to keep track of, or does it represent a more refined AI future?

The R1’s Large Action Model (LAM) technology is praised as its primary strength in reviews. The LAM learns from the user’s activities on websites and apps, rather than relying on verbal understanding like traditional assistants.

With its exceptional speech interaction and smart home connection capabilities, it distinguishes itself from rivals like as Amazon Alexa.

Thanks to the LAM, the R1 can do more than simply answer queries; it can also book rides via ridesharing applications like Lyft or Uber and place takeout orders through delivery services like DoorDash or Grubhub.

Presumably, in the future, AI helpers will be able to significantly simplify everyday tasks, as seen in the early demos.

However, reviewers have pointed out the R1’s shortcomings, despite its promising qualities. Users will probably still need their smartphones due to the absence of functionality like social network integration or email management.

This is in contrast to competitors like Samsung’s Bixby, which can interface with a wider range of native apps.