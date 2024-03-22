Gov't actions to bring ex-lawmaker Teves back to face charges — PBBM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday said that government would take all necessary actions to bring former congressman Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. back to the Philippines to face the charges against him.

Marcos issued the statement on social media after authorities arrested Teves Jr., purportedly the mastermind behind the assassination of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo last year, in the capital city of Dili in Timor-Leste on Thursday, 21 March, while playing golf.

Marcos Jr. commended the coordinated operation, emphasizing the government's commitment to ensuring justice prevails in this case.

“I commend the collaborative efforts of our law enforcement agencies and our international partners in the successful arrest of former congressman Arnolfo 'Arnie' Teves Jr. in Timor-Leste,” Marcos Jr. wrote in X (formerly Twitter).

"I assure the Filipino people that we will spare no effort in ensuring that justice will prevail in this case," Marcos Jr. added.

As of end-February, Teves has been the focus of an Interpol Red Notice, which serves as a global law enforcement appeal to locate and apprehend an individual for extradition or surrender.

Teves has been evading authorities since accusations arose linking him to the broad daylight assassination of Degamo on 4 March 2023.

He is facing numerous murder charges in connection to the said incident.

Teves departed the country after securing a travel permit for medical purposes from the House of Representatives on 28 February 2023.

In August 2023, the Philippine government officially labeled Teves as a terrorist.

Teves has consistently maintained his innocence, vehemently refuting all accusations leveled against him.

He cited concerns for his safety as the reason for his inability to return home.

He staunchly denied any involvement in the assassination of Degamo and dismissed allegations of leading a terrorist faction in Negros Island.