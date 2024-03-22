Fashion designer slaps raps vs vlogger

International fashion designer Rodolfo “Puey” Quiñones Jr. has sued vlogger/blogger Maharlika of Boldyak TV, a YouTube channel, for defamation and for publishing vlogs containing false and malicious claims against him and his business practices.

Quiñones, who resides in Los Angeles, California, said YouTuber Maharlika -- whose real name is Claire Contreras -- claimed that his creations are counterfeit, not his own, and that he has been “swindling” First Lady Marie Louise "Liza" Araneta Marcos and the Filipino people.

“These accusations have greatly impacted me, my business, my reputation, and my life,” Quiñones said in an online press conference from Los Angeles.

To recall, on 1 March 2024, Quiñones’ counsels filed a complaint for defamation against Contreras at Superior Court of the State of California at the County of Los Angeles.

“My lawyers have sent Ms. Contreras a cease-and desist letter demanding that she takes down her video, and retract her false statements. However, Ms. Contreras has refused our request, even though she has no first-hand knowledge of my professional ties with the First Lady,” Quiñones said.

Quiñones’ camp directed Contreras, also based in Los Angeles, to cease-and-desist all defamatory statements regarding the fashion designer, his company, character, and reputation. Quiñones owns CocoMelody and Quiñones Couture.

Similarly, they have directed Contreras to retract and to correct her earlier false and malicious statements and videos.

“Your ruthless remarks have caused permanent, harmful, and devastating consequences to our client and his company. Your claims are baseless and are built upon your hate for our client rather than tangible facts,” said Atty. Payam Tavakoli, a counsel for Quiñones.

Tavakoli demanded that Contreras should “provide them with written assurance that you will cease and desist from further defamation of Mr. Quiñones, his character, and reputation.”

Tavakoli said they are seeking for the award of compensatory damages of at least US$2 million, punitive damages to be determined during the court trial and other court reliefs, which the court may deem just and proper.