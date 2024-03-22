DOLE to employers: Observe health, safety measures against heat stress

With the weather conditions warming up due to the El Niño phenomenon, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Friday reminded employers to observe health and safety measures to prevent and control heat stress and minimize its impact at the workplace.

The Labor Department reiterated Labor Advisory No. 8, series of 2023, recommending measures to avoid heat stress, which include:

* Reducing extreme heat exposure of employees through adequate ventilation and heat insulation in workplaces

* Adjusting their rest breaks or work locations

* Allowing them to use temperature-appropriate uniforms and personal protective equipment

* Providing them with free and adequate drinking water

Other recommended schemes include conducting advocacy campaigns on identifying and addressing symptoms of heat stress at the workplace and establishing procedures and information networks to address heat-related emergencies.

The health and safety measure advisory also urged employers, with the concurrence of the workers, to adopt flexible work arrangements that allow work hours adjustments while maintaining the total number of work hours within the day or week until the weather condition has improved.

Moreover, employers are encouraged to coordinate with the DOLE Regional Offices and Occupational Safety and Health Center-Regional Extension Units for technical assistance in reviewing and developing safety and health measures related to heat stress prevention and control at the workplace.