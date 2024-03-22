DOH to participate for 'Earth Hour'

The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday announced its participation to the observance of Earth Hour on Saturday, 23 March.

“Promoting a healthy environment through sustainable practices can improve the health and well-being of every Filipino. Pangalagaan natin ang ating kapaligiran at kalikasan (Let's take care of our environment and nature)," DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa said.

"Participating in Earth Hour by turning off non-essential lights even in the comfort of our homes will bring significant benefits in achieving safe and quality health for everyone, Dahil sa Bagong Pilipinas, Bawat Buhay Mahalaga (Because in the new Philippines, every life is important)," Herbosa added.

The DOH said it has pledged the cooperation of its employees to participate in the event to help beat last year's record where over 410,000 hours were given to our planet by supporters in over 190 countries and territories.

The iconic landmarks in the city, including the City Hall Clock Tower and Rizal Monument, will switch off non-essential lights for an hour to show their commitment and solidarity in energy consumption.

Other cities that have expressed their commitments to take part in Earth Hour switch-off programs and activities include Makati, Baguio, Catbalogan, Ormoc, San Carlos, San Fernando, Santa Rosa, Tagum, Zamboanga City, and Pilar, Siargao.

Started in 2007, Earth Hour is an annual event that heightens awareness on the issues of global warming and climate change.

It encourages people to take responsibility for a sustainable future by reducing energy consumption and turning the lights off for an hour every last Saturday of March.