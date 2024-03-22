Dawlah Islamiya members surrender

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Two individuals believed to be members of the Dawlah Islamiya-Macugar Group operating in Lanao del Sur yielded to authorities and turned over their firearms as a gesture of their sincerity to return to the folds of the law.

Police Regional Office in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao director P/ Brig. Gen Allan Nobleza said on Friday that the formal surrender of the two DI-Macugar Group members was held at the Municipal Hall of Lumbaca Unayan.

While Nobleza declined to identify the two insurgents, he stressed that the DI-Macugar Group has been inactive for a long time and has not been engaged in any illegal activities.

The police director also said that the two remnants decided to surrender and clear their names in the police DI-List and to give their families a harmonious and progressive life.

During the surrender, they turned over one Colt.45 with serial number 786432 and one shotgun with serial number 1064146.

The Lumbaca Unayan Municipal Police Station conducted a debriefing of the two DI-Macugar Group members while their firearms were sent to the Provincial Forensic Unit for ballistics analysis.

Nobleza acknowledged the assistance and efforts of the local government unit of Lumbaca Unayan in facilitating the voluntary surrender of two DI-Macugar Group members.