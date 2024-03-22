LATEST

Danish envoy interacts with children diagnosed with diabetes

LOOK: Danish Ambassador to the Philippines Franz-Michael “Dan-Dan” Mellbin, together with Corporate VP Anand Shetty of Novo Nordisk and other officials, gives a token each to three children who were diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes, a condition in which the immune system destroys insulin-making cells in the pancreas called beta cells. During the launching of the Changing Diabetes in Children Program (CDiC), in Valenzuela City on 22 March 2024. The CDiC aims to improve the lives of children and young adults with Type 1 Diabetes by breaking barriers through comprehensive partnerships between the private and public sectors, making diabetes care more equitable to low- and middle-income families. | via Analy Labor