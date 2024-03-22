Cooperation key in economic laws

Several key bills pushing socioeconomic development have been passed in the House of Representatives through private sector cooperation.

Tagged as priorities by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s advisors, and backed by the Private Sector Advisory Council, these bills are one step closer to becoming law ahead of the House’s June 2024 deadline for priority bills.

In regular council meetings with the President, PSAC identified three bills that should be prioritized by the government.

These include a bill to impose value-added tax on digital services, the E-Governance bill, and a bill creating the Department of Water Resources and Services.

Speaker Martin Romualdez reported that the House has approved these bills, among 16 others, on the third and final reading as of 19 March.

Water governing body

Notably, the PSAC Infrastructure Sector, led by PSAC lead convenor and Aboitiz Group president and CEO Sabin Aboitiz, had emphasized the need for a national governing body for water resources since March of last year.

PSAC had recommended it to be certified as urgent, while additionally suggesting the adoption of an Integrated Water Resources Management Program.

“As a member of the Private Sector Advisory Council, we help to urge swift action by recommending to the President the passing of key bills like digital service tax, E-Governance, and the Department of Water Resources. Establishing a national governing body for water resources is crucial for sustainable management,” Aboitiz said.

Having now been cleared by the House, the bills will be taken up by the Senate for their approval. Speaker Romualdez said that the House has already taken up all but three of the 59 priority bills raised by the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council or LEDAC.

President Marcos Jr. has signed into law 14 of them, including the recently passed Philippine Salt Industry Development Act and the New Philippine Passport Act.