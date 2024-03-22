Canada to reduce number of temporary foreign workers

OTTAWA (AFP) — Canada for the first time is planning to curb the number of temporary foreign workers it welcomes, officials announced Thursday, after years of lofty immigration levels.

Ottawa is proposing to reduce the number of temporary residents to five percent of the population over the next three years, down from the current 6.2 percent (2.5 million people).

That target will be firmed up after consultations with Canada’s provinces, some of which have been pushing back on large migrant inflows amid a housing crunch and soaring demands for services.

Restrictions on temporary foreign worker permits will start on 1 May.

This follows a recently announced cap on new permits for international students and visa requirements for some Mexican travelers.

“Canada has seen a sharp increase in the volume of temporary residents in recent years, from a rise of international students to more foreign workers filling job vacancies to those fleeing wars and natural disasters,” Immigration Minister Marc Miller told a news conference.

However, Canada’s labor market is now much tighter, with its population growth, fueled by massive immigration, outpacing job creation.