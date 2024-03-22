Buklod Bayani Coalition

In a collaborative effort driven by a sense of purpose and determination, ARTA and DILG chiefs spearheaded the formation of a coalition together with a group of business leaders led by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc., and Employers Confederation of the Philippines who joined the government’s initiative through ARTA to launch a nationwide campaign on the ease of doing business in the country. Their shared goal is to reform the landscape of doing business by standardizing and simplifying the labyrinthine processes of obtaining business permits.

Since the inception of governments, regulatory frameworks governing the acquisition of business permits were established to codify business practices and shield the public from unscrupulous enterprises.

Over time, however, what began as a well-intentioned permit process evolved into a convoluted, complex, rigid, complicated, and burdensome ordeal, rendering the acquisition of permits an arduous yet mandatory prerequisite for conducting business.

Reportedly, abuse within several public offices responsible for issuing permits has undermined the system’s integrity and seriously hindered the country’s economic development agenda.

Regulatory delays became synonymous with missed opportunities and costly waiting periods, dissuading companies from initiating operations and thereby stalling progress.

In response to these challenges, RA 9485, the Anti-Red Tape Act of 2007, was enacted to address bureaucratic delays and turbocharge the process of securing business permits and licenses by companies. Initially targeting frontline government offices, ARTA ushered in a semblance of improvement, but this was not sufficient to meet the pressing needs of businesses for expedited processes.

Building upon the foundation laid by RA 9485, the Ease of Doing Business Act, or RA 11032, established the Anti-Red Tape Authority to expand its purview to encompass all government agencies, both domestic and foreign. ARTA was tasked with monitoring, administering, implementing, and enforcing compliance to ensure a smoother and faster issuance of permits, licenses, and requests across the bureaucratic spectrum.

Under the new regulations, processing time for simple to complex applications and requests must be completed within seven to 20 days. The goal is to cultivate an environment conducive to business growth that would ultimately attract new investors, particularly foreign capitalists, and assist existing enterprises in navigating bureaucratic hurdles with greater ease.

ARTA standardized and simplified the permit system and processes among LGUS to further facilitate the release of the required licenses.

Moreover, recognizing the crucial role of societal engagement, ARTA, under the leadership of its energetic, tireless, articulate, soft-spoken, and amiable Director General Ernesto Perez — encouragingly and fully supported from the start by DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. — initiated the formation of a coalition called Buklod Bayani comprised of Cabinet secretaries and major national business organizations. This coalition aims to cascade nationwide the principles of efficiency and integrity by streamlining the tortured processes of issuing business permits.

To date, the DILG, DoLE, DICT, DTI, PCCI, PhilExport, and ECoP have signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with the Buklod Bayani Coalition, which plans to extend invitations to all regulatory entities to join the alliance, creating a nationwide and global platform for the Ease of Doing Business.

ARTA and DILG continue to conduct a series of MoA signing conferences with all government departments and agencies to ensure a comprehensive engagement of all stakeholders.

Under the new regulations, processing time for simple to complex applications and requests must be completed within seven to 20 days.

Shifting generational mindsets and practices toward ethical governance may seem challenging and daunting. However, with the tandem of Perez and Abalos Jr., an equally hardworking, determined, and dedicated Cabinet official, a formidable and committed team is on hand to dismantle coercive bureaucratic barriers and foster a more business-friendly environment nationwide.

The nation eagerly awaits the success of ARTA and BBC, with history poised to witness their transformative impact.