Bridging SEA’s digital divide

Southeast Asia, a region brimming with innovation and entrepreneurial spirit, faces a stark paradox: The digital divide. Millions have remained stranded on the wrong side, unable to access online opportunities that empower individuals and fuel economic growth. This exclusion widens social and economic inequalities, leaving entire communities behind in the digital age.

The Philippines serves as a poignant example. Geographically fragmented with over 7,600 islands, internet infrastructure providers struggle to reach remote areas, leaving many people offline. Even in connected Internet pockets, affordability is a significant barrier.

High data costs force many to choose between necessities and precious online minutes. Students grapple with online learning platforms, hindering their academic progress. Farmers miss out on vital market information and e-commerce opportunities to sell their produce, limiting their earning potential.

The consequences of this digital exclusion cascade outward. Businesses, particularly micro, small, and medium enterprises or MSMEs, are crippled by a limited online presence. They struggle to compete in a global marketplace, hindering economic growth and local job creation. Essential government services — from healthcare enrollment and financial aid applications to basic job searching — become inaccessible to the digitally disenfranchised.

This traps them in a cycle of poverty and limited opportunities, perpetuating a cycle of social and economic stagnation. Yet, a glimmer of hope flickers amidst the challenge. Governments are actively investing in infrastructure, laying down fiber optic cables, and expanding network coverage.

The Philippines’ national broadband aspirations may finally take off to make internet access more affordable and accessible, paving the way for greater online inclusion.

Creative solutions like community Wi-Fi hotspots and low-cost data plans offered by local telecom companies are bridging the gap for some. Public awareness campaigns are underway, equipping citizens with digital skills needed to navigate the online world — from basic computer literacy to online safety.

The road ahead is long, and the challenges are immense. Geographic complexities, funding limitations, and the ever-evolving digital landscape require continuous investment and innovative solutions. Nonetheless, Southeast Asia’s vibrant tech scene offers a myriad of possibilities.

By fostering collaboration among governments, businesses, and communities, the digital divide can be narrowed. Investing in infrastructure, promoting data affordability, and equipping citizens with digital skills would help push for an inclusive and interconnected future for all. This future envisions Filipinos in far-flung islands accessing online education, farmers connecting with global markets, and MSMEs thriving in the digital economy.

The digital divide isn’t an insurmountable chasm, but the bridge across it is still waiting to be built, brick by digital brick, with public and private sector players needing to follow the same playbook.

(James Indino has for decades led the digitalization, tech innovation, and cybersecurity campaigns of several top-tier companies, where he headed R&D and IT units as vice president.)