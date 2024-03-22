Bong Go inaugurates Super Health Center in Pandi, Bulacan

“Tulad ng Pandi, umuunlad itong Pandi (pero) located sya sa medyo malayo. At congratulations sa inyong maganda na Super Health Center. Tapos na, pwede na po itong mapakinabangan ng mga kababayan natin. Isang paraan po ito na ilapit natin ang serbisyo medikal sa ating mga kababayan. Iyan po ang layunin ng Super Health Center,” he continued.

Senator Go's speech also included words of commendation for the local government of Pandi, including Congressman Ambrosio "Boy" Cruz Jr., Vice Governor Alex Castro, Board Member Richard "Bokal Ricky" Roque, Mayor Enrico Roque, Vice Mayor Luisa Sebastian, among others, acknowledging their hard work and collective efforts in making the Super Health Center a reality.

“Huwag ninyong kakalimutan ang taong kasama natin, may election man o wala, patuloy na nararamdaman ang kapag nangangailangan ang bawat bayan, bawat mamamayang Pilipino, ang taong hinding nakalimot sa pangarap at pangangailangan ng bawat mamamayang Pilipino, ang senador na may tunay na malasakit sa mamamayang Pilipino, siya po ay huwag niyong kalimutan, si Senator Bong Go,” Mayor Roque underscored.

“Our guest speaker po is a man of action (at) isang simpleng probinsyano. Tunay na may tapang at malasakit. Habang siya po ay nasa senado, sinisigurado po niya na patuloy na makakarating ang tulong na nagmumula sa gobyerno. The man behind Malasakit Centers,” Board Member Roque likewise remarked about Go.

Through the collective efforts of the Department of Health (DOH), led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated under the DOH for the construction of around 700 Super Health Centers, including 18 in Bulacan.

The senator also provided meals, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball to select attendees and grocery packs to the barangay health workers in attendance.

Go then urged the public to utilize the services of the Malasakit Centers at the Bulacan Medical Center in Malolos City, Rogaciano M. Mercado Memorial Hospital in Sta. Maria, Ospital ng Lungsod ng San Jose del Monte in San Jose del Monte City or Joni Villanueva General Hospital (JVGH) in Bocaue — the last launch was personally attended by Go last 11 March.

The Malasakit Centers program has been institutionalized through Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally authored and sponsored. Since the program was initiated in 2018, there have been 161 operational centers in the country, and over ten million indigent patients have already benefited, according to DOH.

Go also emphasized the significance of the recently passed RA 11959. As the principal sponsor and one of its authors, the Regional Specialty Centers Act mandates the establishment of regional specialty centers within existing DOH regional hospitals to bring specialized medical care closer to communities.

“Alam nyo nalulungkot po ako tuwing nakakarinig po ako na ang mga kababayan natin ayaw magpaospital (at) ayaw magpa-checkup dahil sa kahirapan. Tulungan po natin sila. Iisa lang po ang buhay na ibinigay sa atin ng Panginoon. Pangalagaan po natin ito. Nandiyan naman po ang gobyerno, matulungin naman si congresssman, si mayor, si vice mayor, tutulungan po kayo. Nasasaktan po ako na ayaw nang magpa-checkup dahil takot na magpaospital. Huwag po kayong ganu’n. Please lang, magtulungan po tayo,” Go urged.

Furthermore, Go maintains his support for various projects in the province. As Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, the senator supported the funding for constructing multipurpose buildings, road improvements, and a fencing project for the Pandi District Hospital.

On the same day, Go assisted more than a thousand barangay workers, mother leaders, and other local indigents in the town. He also assisted fire victims in Barangay Alabang, Muntinlupa City later that day.