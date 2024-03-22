Bong Go honors Filipina athletes at 1st Women in Sports Awards

Senator Christopher "Bong” Go, head of the Senate Committee on Sports, personally expressed his admiration and support for Filipino women athletes during the 1st Women in Sports Awards held at Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila on Wednesday, 20 March.

The ceremony, which coincided with Women's Month, became an avenue for the senator to recognize the invaluable contributions of women athletes to the Philippines and reaffirm his commitment to the sports sector.

In his speech, Senator Go emphasized the role of sports in steering Filipinos away from drugs and other vices. By supporting the sports sector, Go maintains his advocacy for promoting a healthy and disciplined lifestyle among Filipinos, illustrating the profound impact sports can have on societal well-being.

"As chair of the Committee on Sports, I assure you of my continued commitment to support and enhance the sports sector in the Philippines to the best of my capacity. Bukas po ang aking opisina para sa inyong lahat lalung-lalo na po sa ating mga athletes. In my own small capacity as your chairman po sa Committees on Sports and Health, tutulungan ko po kayo sa abot ng aking makakaya,” Go affirmed.

“Mahalaga po ang papel ng sports sa ating lipunan. Higit pa sa pagiging libangan po, ito ay isang mahalagang kasangkapan sa paghubog ng karakter ng ating mga kabataan. Sa bawat pagtakbo, paglundag, mga panalo man o pagkatalo natututo tayo ng disiplina, pakikipagtulungan, at integridad. Naniniwala ako na isang paraan ang sports para maipagpatuloy ang kampanya laban sa iligal na droga. Get into sports, stay away from drugs to keep healthy and fit,” he expressed.

He highlighted his legislative efforts to enhance the sports sector, underscoring the importance of providing support and resources to athletes nationwide.

One of the senator's notable contributions to sports development is Republic Act No. 11470, which he authored and co-sponsored. The Act led to the establishment of the National Academy of Sports (NAS). Located in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, the NAS is a government-run institution offering a secondary education program integrated with a specialized sports curriculum.

This initiative, developed in collaboration with the Department of Education and the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), reflects Senator Go's vision of creating an environment where student-athletes can excel academically and athletically.

Senator Go also discussed Senate Bill No. 2514, or the proposed Philippine National Games Act, which he authored and principally sponsored. The bill, backed by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Majority Floor Leader Senator Joel Villanueva, aims to establish a comprehensive national sports program combining grassroots sports development with national sports advancement efforts if enacted into law.

Acknowledging the significance of adequate funding for the sports sector, Senator Go spotlighted the successful advocacy for an increased budget for the PSC. This enhancement in funding is expected to bolster Filipino athletes' preparation, training, and competitive participation and initiate effective programs to nurture the talents of young and aspiring sports figures.

“Kaya bilang inyong Sports chairman sa Senado, iniengganyo ko po ang mga kabataan to get into sports, stay away from drugs. Alam nyo, pag bumalik po ang iligal na droga, babalik po ang korapsyon sa gobyerno, babalik po ang kriminalidad. Mas nakakatakot po yon,” Go stressed.

“Napatunayan naman natin na importante yung physical exercise. Napatunayan sa studies na ‘pag tayo’y involve sa physical exercise nababawasan po ang kaso ng mental health. Panahon ng pandemya, marami pong na-depress. In fact, maraming nag-suicide, marami talagang apektado sa mental health. Isang paraan po ang sports na maiwasan po ang problema sa mental health,” he cited.

Go also provided tokens to the awardees and select guests during the event.

“Congratulations po sa ating mga kababaihan at Happy Women's Month po sa inyong lahat. I'm so happy and so proud sa ating womens athlete. And sa lahat po ng kababaihan who contributed to Philippine Sports, magtulungan lang po tayo. Kaya po natin ito basta magtulungan tayo,” Go encouraged.