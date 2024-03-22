Auditors’ group center greened

PICPA Foundation, an arm of the Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants, or PICPA, launched its latest community development project at the PICPA national headquarters in Mandaluyong City.

With the theme “PICPANS Be Counted! Let’s Turn Our Green Dreams to Reality,” the project aims to green the PICPA National Office by incorporating classy, vintage ornamental and eventually edible plants to the otherwise concrete surroundings of the PICPA building.

In lieu of a groundbreaking ceremony, a hoisting ceremony was held to jumpstart the greening project.

Ferns on Balete tree

Raised over branches of the Balete tree were ferns. In attendance were officers of PICPA Foundation led by Dr. Erwin Vincent Alcala, PICPA Foundation hairman of the Board; Dr. Noe Quiñanola, chairman of the Board of Accountancy, Atty. Randy B. Blanza, PICPA national president, Lolita P. Tang, PICPA Foundation executive director and Florencia Gorospe, chairperson of PICPA Foundation Community Development Support Committee.

Also present joining the ceremony were chairman and managing partners of leading and trusted professional services firms in the Philippines the SGV & Co; Villaruz, Villaruz & Co. CPAs; Moore Roxas Tabamo & Co; and Torre, Sobremonte & Associates Co; representatives from PICPA’s chapters in the National Capital Region sectors and former Undersecretary of the Department of Agriculture, Evelyn Laviña who gave a brief background of the concept and implementation of the greening project.

Support from PICPA members will come from donations for naming rights in the different gardens that will rise in various areas of the compound: healing garden, wall garden, hanging garden, box garden and hedge garden.