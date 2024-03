LATEST

Army celebrates 127th anniversary

LOOK: Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr., and Philippine Army Commanding General Roy Galido lead the celebration of the 127th anniversary of the Philippine Army at Makabulos Grandstand, Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command, Camp O'Donnell, Tarlac on Friday, 22 March 2024. | via Yummie Dingding