AirAsia launches Cambodia travel

Low-cost carrier AirAsia Aviation Group Limited or AAAGL reported AirAsia Cambodia (flight code KT), its fifth route, will launch on 2 May which is another milestone for the airline.

As the aviation sector continues to recover from the biggest aviation crisis in history, the new airline’s launch coincides with a critical juncture.

The move by AirAsia to enter Cambodia demonstrates its tenacity and will to recover growth in spite of the industry’s severe obstacles.

The new airline will have two Airbus A320s in its inaugural fleet and operate out of Phnom Penh International Airport.

Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim, chairman of AirAsia Aviation Group Limited or AAAGL, expressed his excitement for the project, saying: “AirAsia Cambodia’s launch signifies another historic occasion for AirAsia in providing low-cost and high-value travel for the people of Asean to connect with friends and family and explore the region and beyond.”

Financial crossroad

“Following the most difficult phase, the new airline represents a major turning point in our amazing journey of growth and recuperation from the disruption caused by the pandemic. We are pleased to be able to link tourists from all over the world to this amazing country. Although the aviation industry is still in its infancy, Cambodia and its 17 million people provide a multitude of opportunities through cultural, historical and natural experiences,” Jamaludin added.

Bo Lingam, Group CEO of AAAGL, said: “Our founders, Datuk Kamarudin Meranun and Tony Fernandes, have always had a vision to make Asean a smaller place, and it gives us great privilege to continue that legacy.

“AirAsia has a long history in Cambodia, and we see much untapped potential in the region, including the opportunity to train and graduate hundreds of skilled pilots, engineers, and other professional aviation workers, much like we have done in Malaysia, Thailand, and the rest of the countries we operate in. The launch of AirAsia Cambodia further cements our mission to truly own Asean for affordable travel, where our brand and footprint are strongest. Historically, we have had a total of six routes into Cambodia across the group, carrying 1.3 million passengers into the kingdom.

“We remain focused on building the most incredible network in our core markets that can’t be surpassed with the best connectivity and flight frequencies. Everything great starts with two planes. We aim to grow AirAsia Cambodia to a fleet of 60 planes in the next 5 years.”

“With the pending merger of all of the AirAsia airlines in the group as a single listed company, including medium-haul affiliate airline AirAsia X, we will have seven airlines leveraging off one another to reach over 130 destinations and grow. This will truly transform the future of short — and long-haul air travel across Asia and beyond,” Bo added.